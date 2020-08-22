New Sandbag Locations Announced As Storms Head Toward Gulf

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced two new sandbag locations as the state braces for two tropical systems this week. The latest forecast track takes the storms to our east, but local officials say now is the time to prepare. There are four self-serve sandbag locations open ahead of tropical storms Marco and Laura.

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Brown Park, 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Robicheaux Center, 1 919 Eraste Landry Road

In a release from the office of Mayor-President Josh Guillory, city leaders say, residents, especially those who live in areas prone to flooding, are encouraged to take precautions to protect their property.

A reminder, these sites are self-bagging. You must bring your own shovel and manpower.