New Report Says These are Louisiana’s 10 Safest Cities

We all would like to think we live in a safe environment, whether it's at school, home, or work. But when the bigger picture comes into account, being in safe city is pretty darn important. Just ask anyone in New Orleans.

Every year the folks at Safewise come out with their yearly list of the safest cities in Louisiana. According to information provided on their website "Overall, crime rates are higher in Louisiana. The violent crime rate of 5.4 is almost two points higher than the national rate of 3.7 incidents per 1,000 people. Property crime is a full 10 points above the national rate, with Louisiana reporting 32.8 incidents per 1,000, compared to 22.0 nationwide." None of that sounds good. At all.

Data for this year's survey was compiled from FBI crime data using Violent crime, property crime, and mass shootings statistics. Interestingly, all cities listed below seem to be under the state property crime rate of 32.8%, and 90% are below the national rate of of 22 incidents per 1,000. For further details on why these cities got on the list for Louisiana, check out the full report here. Y'all be careful out there! (Drum roll, please)