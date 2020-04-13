New Photo Shows A Clean Bourbon Street in New Orleans [PHOTO]

You've probably never seen Bourbon St. look so clean.

I came across this photo of Bourbon St. in New Orleans on Facebook and it looks so clean. As a matter of fact, it looks so clean that I am asking if the photo below was edited.

While many citizens in New Orleans, and throughout the state of Louisiana for that matter, are under the "Stay at Home Order," Bourbon Street just sits and waits for folks to return.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the city, there have been no parties, no parades, and no celebrations on the very popular street. Thus, look how clean it is.

And while I applaud the business owners and city for cleaning it up, don't you miss seeing people enjoying themselves on Bourbon? I know that I do.