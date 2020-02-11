New Parade Coming To Lafayette Mardi Gras

A new parade has been announced for Lafayette's Mardi Gras celebration: a Jeep and Classic Truck Parade will run on the Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette grounds on Friday, February 21st.

The first parade of its kind at Lafayette Mardi Gras, the Jeep and Classic Truck Parade will roll ON THE FESTIVAL GROUNDS ONLY. The parade is scheduled for 8pm, and will roll during Spank the Monkey's intermission.

The idea came from the Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Association Festival Organizer Chris Foreman. He wanted to do something different for this year's event to bring an extra level of excitement to the festival. He reached out to me because of my connection to the Jeep community through the Annual 'jeep jaunt', and we decided to make it a fundraising parade: all proceeds will be split evenly between the American Lung Association and Focus Clubhouse, a place for any adult with mental illness.

The Louisiana Jeepers, All Jacked Up Jeepers, and League of Exceptional Motoring were all contacted and expressed interest, so the parade is a "go"!

Bead Busters & Float Rentals on Bonin Road in Youngsville is the sponsor for the inaugural event, and will also be the sign-up location.

Cost for entry into the parade is $30 per vehicle (includes driver), and $10 per additional person in the vehicle. A minimum amount of beads will be required to enter the parade to ensure that there will be plenty enough throws! (There will be a 30-vehicle limit on this parade, so if you want in, get registered now!) The parade is open to anyone with a open-air Jeep (sunroof qualifies!) or classic truck, first come, first served.

The Inaugural Jeep and Classic Truck Parade will roll on February 21st, 2020, on the festival grounds at Cajun Field at 8pm, the newest addition to Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette!