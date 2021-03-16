New Orleans Six Flags Redevelopment Project – Drew Brees And Demario Davis Among Top Choices

With the City of New Orleans recently taking applications from developers to reinvent the space that was once Six Flags, two familiar faces are emerging as top contenders to win the development rights from the city. Drew Brees and Demario Davis along with another NFL player are the top choices for the redevelopment project.

According to this report from NOLA.com, Mayor Cantrell has landed on three finalists to take charge of the massive project in East New Orleans. The top developer on the City's list is made up of a foundation that was launched by Drew Brees, Demario Davis, and Joshua Norman. The foundation is named S.H.I.E.L.D. and they are working in partnership with Kiernan West LLC of Colorado on the plans for the 227-acre property.

Watch: Drone Video of Abandoned Six Flags

The group has lots of plans for the facility, including "an agricultural innovation" aimed at helping the youth learn about urban farming, per the reports.

The park has been abandoned for the past 16 years according to NOLA.com. As of this year, a documentary is scheduled to be released the summer of 2021 covering the history of the park as well as where it stands now.

Watch Trailer of Six Flags New Orleans Documentary:

Read the original story on the City of New Orleans searching for a developer by clicking HERE.

