New Orleans Saints to Host Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of 2021 NFL Season

Saints fans can mark their calendars for Sunday, Sept 12 as New Orleans will play host to the Green Bay Packers to open up the 2021 NFL regular season.

Jeff Duncan with The Athletic was the first to report, with the official word following on Fox and Friends.

The entire official NFL schedule will release later this evening, but for now, we know that the Saints will be facing a Packers team that is currently headlining NFL news due to their rift with franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Will Rodgers even suit up for the Packers in 2021? If he does, will he do so reluctantly? Will he even make the trip?

There's almost too much to speculate at this point so I won't get ahead of myself, but the Saints have their own questions at quarterback as Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are reportedly set to battle it out for the starting job in New Orleans.

Speaking of speculation, some have speculated the Saints using a two-QB system, but as the old saying goes: "If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback." There have even been wild rumors that the Saints are a possible landing spot for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers if things ultimately don't work out in Green Bay.

Some fans of that proposition seem to think this game only elevates the chance that we'll see Rodgers in black & gold in the 2021 NFL season.

Either way, this is the drama that fuels our interest in the NFL and after a long (enough) offseason, today is the day when things ramp up and when all is said and done, the stage will be set for the 2021 regular season—the first season of the post-Brees era.

Speaking of the 2021 season, here is the rest of the confirmed Week 1 schedule, including a huge season-opening game on Thursday Night Football between a visiting Dallas Cowboys team and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If you want to follow along throughout the day as separate weeks get confirmed, you can follow the Saints schedule tracker here.