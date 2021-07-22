New Orleans Saints Superdome Now Has a Brand-New Name and Sponsor

Get our free mobile app

I'm not sure if you are aware of this, but since July 15th - the New Orleans Superdome (also known as the home of our New Orleans Saints) hasn't had a name. Sure, it's still the Superdome - but it is no longer the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

That's because we traded in this:

Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

For this:

Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images

The next time you make the drive down to the Big Easy in order to catch a Saints game - you'll be sitting in the Caesars Superdome.

The deal to acquire the naming rights of this incredible sports facility for the next 20 years reportedly weighs in at an impressive $138 million. According to NOLA.com, this agreement ushers in a new era in sports sponsorships as Caesars will be the first casino with naming rights to an NFL stadium.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

If you're wondering if I forgot about the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami - I didn't. Even though their name was plastered on the home of the Dolphins, there's no mention of gambling anywhere. As a condition of the deal in Florida, Hard Rock couldn't mention their casino at all in signage or announcements. Caesar's deal reportedly has no restrictions of that sort.

That $138 million chunk of change Caesar's is forking over to the Saints will reportedly be used to help fund a multi-year, $450 million renovation project for the aging facility.

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Technically, the finer details are still being worked out. However, since the Louisiana Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget approved the deal - it's basically just paperwork at this point.

