New Orleans Saints Signing XFL Defensive Back Deatrick Nichols

On Monday afternoon the New Orleans Saints added depth to their secondary as they've dipped into the XFL player pool and have signed defensive back Deatrick Nichols according to his agent Aston Wilson on Twitter:

Nichols was the leader in interceptions in the XFL's short season with three in five games for the Houston Roughnecks. In addition, he recorded six passes defended, 24 tackles and three tackles for loss.

The story of this 25-year old is he was undrafted out of South Florida where he was a stud picking off 11 passes, 24 pass breakups, and 15 tackles for loss in three seasons as a starter.

The next step was being signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 where he got into two games playing special teams but spent most of his time on the practice squad.

He was then cut right before the 2019 season during final cuts with the Cardinals and had no further NFL opportunities.

The XFL was a terrific opportunity to Nichols where he got to show what he had and put some positive recent tape down on himself for NFL teams to watch and evaluate.

We'll see what sort of chance he works himself into here with the Saints.

