New Orleans Saints Sign Cornerback Adonis Alexander

The New Orleans Saints are making more moves in the secondary today as they announced that they have signed defensive back Adonis Alexander and placed cornerback Keith Washington Jr. on the Injury Reserve List.

The 6' 3", 205 pound Alexander was originally a sixth-round draft pick (supplemental draft) of the Washington Football Team in 2018. He played collegiately at West Virginia.

Alexander played in nine regular-season games for Washington in 2018, tallying only two tackles on defense and two special teams stops.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native was signed to the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad late in the 2019 season and spent the 2020 offseason with the club. He also spent the early part of the 2021 offseason with the San Francisco 49ers.

Washington was an undrafted free agent last year out of West Virginia that impressed coaches in training camp. However, with the depth at the position, Washington ended up spending the entire season on the practice squad.

It has been a busy few days for Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton, and the team in terms of the defensive secondary. On Monday, the team agreed to deals with Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell.

Payton seemingly wants lots of options to replace guys like Janoris Jenkins to play alongside the likes of Marshon Lattimore and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.