New Orleans Saints Release 9 Players

In order to get to the NFL mandated training camp roster of 80, the New Orleans Saints released 9 players over the weekend.

Wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (pictured), who was signed by New Orleans in the offseason and was previously on the roster from 2016-2018, was among the players waived.

Joining Lewis on the released/waived sheet are defensive end Gus Cumberlander, wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, defensive back Chris Johnson, wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, guard/tackle Adrian Magee, running back Taquan Mizzell, defensive back Deatrick Nichols and fullback Ricky Ortiz. The contract for wide receiver Maurice Harris was terminated.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis announced the roster trimming moves yesterday.