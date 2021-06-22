New Orleans Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston Is Training To Perform Under Pressure

As the New Orleans Saints prepare for pre-season action, a Quarterback-to-be in the Big Easy is cranking up his training to be ready for all of the pressure that comes with an NFL season.

Check out Jamies Winston putting that pocket-work in as he looks to be the new leader of the Saints offense for this upcoming season.

Jameis Winston has been known to train at insane intensities when preparing for football season. His methods and drills have sometimes garnered attention, like when he added boxing to his training last off-season.

Now, Winston is focusing on working through the pressure that NFL pass-rushers will be bringing at him all year long when he is taking snaps for the Saints. Check out the New Orleans quarterback moving about the pocket all while taking big hits from his trainer.

Here is another shot of Winston stepping up in the pocket to avoid the pressure coming up behind him.

As these clips of Winston's off-season work hit social media, they only back-up what the New Orleans Saint was talking about when he said that he was outworking everybody at his position.

Who will be the New Orleans Saints quarterback this season?

While the #WhoDatNation is still unsure of who will be the starting quarterback come next season when the Green Bay Packers travel to the Superdome for the opening game, it is noteworthy that Drew Brees told Winston, "this is your team now" during their last game as teammates.

You can't forget about Taysom Hill, who had his contract re-structured in the offseason, and the role he has played for the Saints without needing to be the starting quarterback. Maybe we see Winston take over where Brees left off and Hill continues to be that support roll/mix-it-up guy when New Orleans needs a burst of offensive power.

Whoever is the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints come Week 1, one thing is for certain - a new chapter is beginning in the Crescent City and the entire state of Louisiana is looking to see who will lead the charge towards another Super Bowl.

Jameis Winston off-season training drill

See the full video of Winston's intense training ahead of the Saints pre-season via @LogansTwitty below.

