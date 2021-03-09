New Orleans Saints Place Franchise Tag On Marcus Williams – More Big Offseason Moves In NFL

In the busiest day for NFL insiders so far this offseason, the New Orleans Saints are continuing to make major moves as they assess their current cap-space predicament. The latest move came today when the Saints put a franchise tag on Marcus Williams.

Check out the news broken by @RapSheet on Twitter here.

More from @RapSheet on Twitter below.

The Saints have spent a lot of the past week making cuts where necessary, including the contract termination of longtime team punter Thomas Morestead. New Orleans also parted ways with two members of the Tight-Ends position group in Josh Hill and Jared Cook.

Marcus Williams was one of a couple of players for the Saints who were free-agency bound if New Orleans did not put the franchise tag on them. While Williams did get the tag from his team coming out of a rookie contract, breakout defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson is still facing free agency if the Saints cannot make something happen soon.

The Saints are currently $10 Million over the cap according to Ian Rappoport and he also reported that they may look to cut Kwon Alexander to alleviate some of those cap-space pains. Alexander was traded to New Orleans just a day before the 2020 trade deadline and was providing a much-appreciated added spark to the Saints defense before tearing his achilles on Christmas Day, ending his season.

Mickey Loomis has been busy like a scientist in his lab working to get the Saints under the cap-space, restructuring contracts for other Defensive standouts like Demario Davis and Cam Jordan along the way. Whatever Loomis has planned for next year's New Orleans Saints team, let's hope it all pans out as some of these cuts have been really tough on the #WhoDatNation.

The toughest loss so far for the Saints fan base has had to be of longtime team member and Captain, Thomas Morestead, who got emotional in a video message to the New Orleans fan base that treated him like family for so long.

The entire #WhoDatNation also reluctantly awaits the day when Drew Brees announces his inevitable retirement. While speculation has swirled around Brees' returning, NFL insiders do not expect to see #9 anywhere on a professional football field next season.

With more moves on the way for the New Orleans Saints, there have been many other off-season business maneuvers happening across the NFL. Check out some other major news that was dropped on Twitter today by NFL insiders including @RapSheet @TomPelissero @AdamSchefter.

A busy day for all NFL insiders, as I am sure phones have been buzzing relentlessly with so many big-name players facing free-agency if their respective teams don't move quickly.

