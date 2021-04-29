New Orleans Saints May End Up With Top Ten Pick In NFL Draft – Report

The New Orleans Saints first pick of the NFL Draft will come in Round 1 at Pick 28, unless they are planning on trading up in the draft for a higher pick. That is exactly what NFL insiders are reporting, as the Saints could end up with a top-10 pick before the night is over.

See the initial report from @JayGlazer below.

See another Twitter post from @diannaESPN below.

According to the above report, New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis may have some tricks up his sleeve for tonight's NFL Draft.

Just to stir the pot a little, the official Twitter account of the @Saints dropped this one...

See a clip from Twitter below with insight from @RapSheet on the NFL Draft Preview show below.

All of the NFL insiders are being led to believe that New Orleans will be very active in this year's NFL Draft, potentially sneaking there way into a Top-10 selection.

While many members of the #WhoDatNation are begging for a young corner-back or some other star defensive player to be drafted, but there could be other high-value options for the Saints if they are able to trade up to a higher pick. Maybe even a quarterback, as Dianna Russini alluded to in her above Tweet.

An in depth look at the Saints aggressive draft strategy from one of the best New Orleans insiders around @nick_underhill is on Twitter below.

And of course, all of the speculation is happening on social media around who the New Orleans Saints will end up taking tonight. Some fan predictions from Twitter below.

Good luck to the #WhoDatNation and the New Orleans Saints organization tonight.

P.s. Please bring us another Super Bowl.