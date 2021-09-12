New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston With Massive Win Over Green Bay Packers

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Green Bay Packers by a score of 38-3 in Jacksonville, FL to kick-off the NFL season. Jameis Winston had a stellar performance during his debut as the offense's leader, while the New Orleans defense proved they can shut down the reigning MVP.

The @Saints were ready to roll.

Winston's performance against the Packer proved to be one for the history books when it was all said and done.

The first Saints score came courtesy of an Aldrick Rosas field goal, putting New Orleans up 3-0.

Winston was impressive overall, but one exceptionally bright point was what he did on his legs.

The @Saints scored their first touchdown of the season thanks to a Winston to Kamara pass.

New Orleans put their foot on the gas and never let up.

Rookie Paulson Adebo got some shine in his pro-debut by picking off Aaron Rodgers.

Another interception came courtesy of Marcus Williams.

Winston continued to sling it with a TD pass to Chris Hogan.

Winston connected with Johnson on yet anther touchdown.

Jameis really showed off his arm with this bomb to Harris.

An interception near the goal line for Rodgers wrapped things up as the Saints move to (1-0) on the season.