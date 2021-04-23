New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston Made This Throw With His Eyes Closed

The one glaring concern behind Jameis Winston being the New Orleans Saints quarterback next season is his storied past of throwing interceptions. A recent viral video on social media shows Winston knocking down a deep throw into a basketball hoop with his eyes closed.

See the video posted to Twitter by @LogansTwitty below.

As you can see in the above video, Winston is in a basketball gym working on his accuracy as he prepares for a position battle with Taysom Hill this season. No starting quarterback has been named in New Orleans, but many members of the #WhoDatNation were happy to hear of Winston's offseason eye operation that apparently made his vision improve significantly.

Well by the looks of this video, there is no arguing that Winston has accuracy. I know, it is only one throw. But to make this throw with his eyes closed shows that the QB1 hopeful has some serious feel for his arm strength and body position.

Drop all the jargon and know that Winston has been putting in work this offseason, as he made clear during a speech he gave to a group of young football players.

I can see it now. Alvin Kamara running a wheel route and Winston putting it perfectly in the basket for a touchdown. I hope the rest of the Saints fans out there are as optimistic for the future as I am!

The Best Saints By Numbers 0-9