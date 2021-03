NFL insiders are reporting that the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal with Jameis Winston. The Saints will be re-signing Winston for a deal that is reportedly up to $12 million for one year.

UPDATE: @Jaboowins made it official with a Twitter post of his own.

The news was broken by @ShamsChania on Twitter below.

More from @nick_underhill on specifics below.

This story is still developing.