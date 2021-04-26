New Orleans Saints Fans Could Lose a Huge Division Rival as Trade Rumors Heat Up

Could the Saints be losing one of their most infamous division rivals?

According to numerous reports, the Atlanta Falcons are getting calls about a possible trade for star WR Julio Jones. Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

The Falcons have already come out and said they expected Jones to be on the team for the 2021 season, but things can change.

Peter King reports that the Falcons could put together "the framework" for a trade that would put Jones in another NFL uniform, but not until June 2.

By waiting until after June 2, the Falcons can create $15.3 million in cap space for the 2021 season and save the big dead cap hit for 2022, when the salary cap is expected to increase significantly.

Supposedly, the Raiders, Patriots, Titans, and Ravens are teams that could make a serious play for the star receiver, but it is believed that any trade wouldn't be likely to involve 2021 draft picks due to the June 2 cap implications.

If this trade goes through it would be the first time the Saints would be without the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver as a rival within the NFC South Division since he was drafted with the 6th pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

We'll update this story with any official Jones action.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images