New Orleans Saints Facing Significant Discipline Over Celebration Videos

The New Orleans Saints will reportedly face "significant discipline" after violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols last week after its win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The issue stems from the team's postgame locker room celebration videos that were shared on social media, including the team's own Twitter account. Multiple players were clearly not wearing masks during the celebration, which is a violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the team is facing a stiff fine and the loss of a draft pick.

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Raiders were fined $500,000, head coach Jon Gruden was fined $150,000 and the team lost a sixth-round draft pick for its COVID-19 protocol violations.

This won't be the first time the Saints will be hit with a fine for infractions. The NFL fined head coach Sean Payton $100,000 and the team $250,000 because Payton was not wearing a mask during New Orleans' Week 2 loss in Las Vegas.

The NFL sent out a memo to all teams on November 3rd with updated COVID-19 protocols which read in part: "All players and staff must wear masks or double-layered gaiters in the locker room on gameday -- prior to the game, during halftime, and post-game."

According to Schefter, conversations between the Saints and the NFL will continue, but the locker room celebration was there for all to see. The Saints no longer, however, have any of the locker room celebration videos on their official Twitter account.