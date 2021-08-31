New Orleans Saints Cuts, Who Missed Out on the 53 Man Roster?

Today is a difficult one around the NFL.

All 32 teams must trim their rosters from 80 players to the regular season league-mandated number of 53.

For the New Orleans Saints, it's also unique.

In the past, the team has had 4 preseason games to help with roster decisions, though last year due to COVID, there were no preseason games.

In 2021, the league added a 17th regular-season game, leaving all 32 teams with 3 preseason games.

Due to Hurricane Ida, the Saints only had two, and are currently practicing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be away from New Orleans for a while.

The following players were given the news today they won't be making the 53, according to multiple reports.

OL Caleb Benenoch

OL J.R. Sweezy

WR Kawaan Baker

WR Easop Winston

TE Ethan Wolf

DT Josiah Bronson

FB Alex Armah Jr.

C Christian Montano

RB Devonta Freeman

QB Trevor Siemian

CB Bryan Mills

CB Natrell Jamerson

G Derrick Kelly

S Eric Burrell

LB Shaq Smith

DL R.J. McIntosh

S Deuce Wallace

WR Kevin White

LB Wynton McManis

DT Damion Square

OT Jordan Mills

WR Chris Hogan

CB KeiVarae Russell

CB Grant Haley

DT Albert Huggins

While the Saints tinker with the roster, players who did not get the dreaded call to the coach's office today to inform them of their release aren't all completely out of the woods yet.

New Orleans is active on the waiver wire, and will likely be scouring players who were released by other teams. Don't be surprised if they add several players this week, releasing a few fringe roster players in the process.

A number of the players released today could be back on the practice squad, or on the active roster at some point.

Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is expected to be on the regular-season roster by the end of the week.

In addition to the releases, wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

BEST COMEBACK STORIES IN SPORTS

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

5 Netflix Titles With New Orleans In A Starring Role