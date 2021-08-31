New Orleans Saints Cuts, Who Missed Out on the 53 Man Roster?
Today is a difficult one around the NFL.
All 32 teams must trim their rosters from 80 players to the regular season league-mandated number of 53.
For the New Orleans Saints, it's also unique.
In the past, the team has had 4 preseason games to help with roster decisions, though last year due to COVID, there were no preseason games.
In 2021, the league added a 17th regular-season game, leaving all 32 teams with 3 preseason games.
Due to Hurricane Ida, the Saints only had two, and are currently practicing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be away from New Orleans for a while.
The following players were given the news today they won't be making the 53, according to multiple reports.
OL Caleb Benenoch
OL J.R. Sweezy
WR Kawaan Baker
WR Easop Winston
TE Ethan Wolf
DT Josiah Bronson
FB Alex Armah Jr.
C Christian Montano
RB Devonta Freeman
QB Trevor Siemian
CB Bryan Mills
CB Natrell Jamerson
G Derrick Kelly
S Eric Burrell
LB Shaq Smith
DL R.J. McIntosh
S Deuce Wallace
WR Kevin White
LB Wynton McManis
DT Damion Square
OT Jordan Mills
WR Chris Hogan
CB KeiVarae Russell
CB Grant Haley
DT Albert Huggins
While the Saints tinker with the roster, players who did not get the dreaded call to the coach's office today to inform them of their release aren't all completely out of the woods yet.
New Orleans is active on the waiver wire, and will likely be scouring players who were released by other teams. Don't be surprised if they add several players this week, releasing a few fringe roster players in the process.
A number of the players released today could be back on the practice squad, or on the active roster at some point.
Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is expected to be on the regular-season roster by the end of the week.
In addition to the releases, wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.
