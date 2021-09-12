New Orleans Saints Crank Up the Locker Room Parties After Crushing Packers to Start Season

The New Orleans Saints are back, and so are the post-game locker room parties.

The Saints absolutely decimated the Green Bay Packers to start the 2021 NFL regular season. It was their first game without Drew Brees as the starting quarterback and the first game with his successor, Jameis Winston, under center as our new lead man.

In what may have been a shock to many who counted the Saints out before New Orleans even landed in Jacksonville for their home opener (thanks for NOTHING, Hurricane Ida) the black & gold answered in tremendous fashion as Jameis tossed five touchdowns in a 38-3 lashing of 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Before the post-game press conference had even begun, the party was on in the Saints locker room.

Even though the Saints were playing their "home" opener in Jacksonville, the team made sure to pack the huge speakers and the lights. Also, someone brought the new Drake album, Certified Lover Boy, according to a tweet from Nick Underhill.

Before we bring you inside of the party, allow me to remind everyone what every "expert" thought about the Saints going into the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Also, let me give you a snapshot of a "home" opener that was dominated by Packers fans as many New Orleans residents and Louisiana Saints fans are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida and couldn't make the trip. Somehow, that NOLA energy was still on a higher level than the cheeseheads could ever dream of having.

But the real party was in the locker room, as the tradition that every Saints fan loves to see after a big New Orleans win! This season's first look at the post-game turn-up came courtesy of CJ Gardner-Johnson.

The first person he found in the party was none other than Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Instagram

CJ quickly found Cam Jordan, who was also featured in a pretty cool NFL commercial during the game, flanked by residents of New Orleans.

Instagram

And of course, he met the man of the hour—Jamies Winston—who threw up the W (but he didn't eat it, LOL).

Instagram

Even Lattimore got in on the action after news broke of his insane new contract extension.

The only thing that would have made this season opener better would have been watching the Saints do it for their fans in the Caeser's Superdome. Speaking of which, life on the road was no distraction for Sean Payton and his team—something he credited his support staff for.

Kamara was a little more... candid... when he answered the same question.

As a matter of fact, Sean Payton gave the game ball to the Saints operational staff, which speaks volumes after Jameis Winston tossed five TDs in his first game as the starting quarterback in New Orleans.

So, while the 24-hour rule will be in effect, let's allow time to celebrate tonight as well as serving reminders to all the doubters out there.

Speaking of the doubters, I present the following message from the new face of the Saints franchise, Alvin Kamara.

Also, for all haters, doubters, and Jameis naysayers (this includes you "Taysom should have gotten the job" people, too) I present this easy-to-use apology form.