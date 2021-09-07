New Orleans Saints Adding Veteran CB Desmond Trufant

It has been no secret throughout training camp that the New Orleans Saints needed some veteran help at the cornerback position. Hopefully, the team has found that with the signing of former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl defensive back Desmond Trufant.

The 30-year-old worked out for the team on Monday and reached a deal with the team later in the day, according to ESPN's Mike Triplett.

A former first-round pick out of Washington, Trufant spent his first seven seasons in Atlanta and then last year with the Detroit Lions.

The 6-foot, 190-pound veteran has started 103 career games and notched 14 interceptions. In 2015, he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Trufant will immediately compete for an outside starting cornerback role opposite of Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore. Other players in the mix include veteran Ken Crawley and rookie third-round draft pick Paulson Adebo.

The Saints have had a need at the position since releasing former starter Janoris Jenkins due to salary cap restraints. The team even tried to trade up in the draft to acquire top corners like Jaycee Horn or Pat Surtain II.

That, of course, didn't happen. Things got even more muddled when veteran Patrick Robinson surprisingly retired during training camp.

The Saints had only three cornerbacks on the initial 53-man roster. However, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson primarily serves as a slot cornerback while fellow safety P.J. Williams is a former cornerback who could slide over if need be.

The team will have to make a corresponding move to fit Trufant on the roster. Expect that to be announced sometime today.