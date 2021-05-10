New Orleans Ranks #1 in the Country for BBQ, Take That Texas

May is National Barbecue Month and rightfully so as the warmer temperatures and COVID-19 have Americans spending more time outdoors with family and friends. And the perfect way to spend a Louisiana weekend is having delicious BBQ hot off the backyard grill.

Each part of the country does BBQ a little bit differently and as you expect, here in Louisiana, we do just about everything differently including our BBQ. We like our BBQ tangy, bold and wet with a kick. Even though the dry-rub technique is not out of the question, most of us leave the dry-rubbing to Memphis.

Texans will tell you that they have the best BBQ in the world, but according to ChefsPencil.com, that's not the case "Lone Star state". The website claims New Orleans, La. has the best barbecue in the United States.

Now a claim of this nature might just fire up a heap of controversy. But let us have this one Texas. You have better roads, we have better BBQ.

Chef's Pencil "ranked the cities by the number of BBQ places per capita, as well as those with the highest number of top-rated BBQ places (rating 4.5 and higher)".

We turned to TripAdvisor to find out which cities are the best for enjoying a fantastic BBQ. We analyzed TripAdvisor ratings of all BBQ joins in the nation's top 75 largest cities and ranked the cities based on their average rating. -ChefsPencil.com

In all, the Chef's Pencil team took a look at 2,020 establishments that offer BBQ.

New Orleans ranked #1 in the U.S. for the best barbecue, Oklahoma City followed at #2.

So this weekend, run by the store and grab some beef, chicken, lamb or something killed on your last hunting trip, invite friends and family over and start grilling. Remember the coleslaw, potato salad and baked beans.

Read the complete list here