New Orleans Pelicans Hire Former Duke Star as GM

The New Orleans Pelicans might be the hottest team not involved in the NBA Playoffs this year.

Earlier this off season, the Pelicans got some huge praise by bringing well respected front office guru David Griffin (who at the time he was hired, we pointed out that he won the NBA Draft Lottery in his first year in Cleveland), then just last week, they won the NBA Draft Lottery.

Now, Griffin is looking to wield his magic wand once again, as he and the Pelicans have hired a new General Manager. Former Duke star Trajan Langdon has been hired to be the GM for the Pelicans. It will be Langdon's first time as a General Manager in the NBA. He was formerly the Assistant General Manager for the Brooklyn Nets for the last 3 years.

Langdon took Duke to the NCAA Men's Championship game in 1999 (they lost to UConn) and left Duke as their all time leader in three pointers. He was a 3 time All ACC selection, and a 2 time Second-Team All American.

With the first pick in this year's NBA Draft, the Pelicans are likely aiming for Zion Williamson, the freak-athlete-hype-machine from Duke. Meaning Langdon and the latest NBA superstar would both come from the same school.