New Orleans Pelicans Allowing Limited Number of Fans to Begin Season

The New Orleans Pelicans will host a limited number of fans at the Smoothie King Center to begin the 2020-21 season.

Starting with tonight's preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Smoothie King Center's capacity will be approximately four-percent, or 750 fans. No seats will be sold within 30 feet of the court.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets to satisfy player, team and other required NBA obligations was approved.

Will more fans be allowed as the season progresses? The answer to that is to be determined by local health data and in conjunction with city and state officials, health and safety experts and guidance from Ochsner Health and the NBA.

“As we continue to navigate these unusual times and circumstances, we have partnered with health and safety officials, both on the local and state level, the NBA, ASM Global and Ochsner Health to create a world-class game day experience for our fans entering the Smoothie King Center,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha.

“Similar to what we have been able to accomplish at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we have developed a plan to make the Smoothie King Center one of the safest venues in the country to attend a basketball game.”

Fan attendance protocols will be followed at all NBA games and those include extensive health and safety measures such as socially distanced seating. Face coverings will be mandatory for all fans and staff in attendance and must be worn at all times (other than when actively eating and drinking).

All patrons will be required to take a temperature upon entering the building along with a fan symptom and exposure survey. Guests will be issued staggered entrance times to enter the arena in an effort to promote social distancing while arriving at the Smoothie King Center.

For more information on game day experience, policies, and procedures for the upcoming Pelicans season, fans can visit the A to Z guide and the Know Before you Go page on the team’s website.