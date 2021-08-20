New Orleans Pelicans 2021-2022 Schedule Features 15 Nationally Televised Games

The New Orleans Pelicans released their 2021-2022 schedule today and it features a number of marquee matchups, including 15 nationally televised games.

The team's schedule release video is pure New Orleans.

In terms of quirks in the schedule, as well as notable matchups, Pelicans beat writer and ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez has the details.

There are four occasions in the upcoming season when both of Gayle Benson's franchises play on the same day.

