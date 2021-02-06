New Orleans Natives Peyton Manning & Alan Faneca Elected to 2021 Hall of Fame

Legends of the game got the unforgettable call on Saturday.

Eight of the best to ever play, coach and scout football were announced as 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees.

New Orleans natives Peyton Manning and Alan Faneca were among the 8.

Manning, a 5-time league MVP and 2-time Super Bowl champion, spent 18 seasons in the NFL, starting at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts for the first 14, and Denver Broncos for the last 4.

Faneca, who earned All-American honors playing guard at LSU, played 13 years in the NFL, 10 of them with the Pittsburgh Steelers, 2 with the Jets, and 1 with the Cardinals.. He was a six-time first-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection, winning Super Bowl XL.

Joining Manning and Faneca in the class of 2021 are former Raiders and Packers defensive back Charles Woodson, Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (aka Megatron) Buccaneers and Broncos safety John Lynch, Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson, Raiders and Seahawks coach Tom Flores, and legendary scout Bill Nunn.

Manning, Faneca, Woodson, Johnson and Lynch are modern-era inductees. Pearson a senior inductee. Flores in the coach category. And Nunn will be inducted posthumously in the contributor category.

