New Orleans Church Using Humor to Encourage Social Distancing

A church in New Orleans is using humor to encourage social distancing.

According to CNN via Tweet by DC Cajun, the pastor of a Presbyterian church started putting signs on every other pew when his church reopened under social distancing guidelines.

"I have prepared a place for you...." just not this pew" - sign on pew in New Orleans church

Bible verses were altered or amended to help promote social distancing within the congregation. "Jesus said, "Take up my cross", not this pew" and "Zacchaeus climbed a sycamore tree to get a better seat, this pew was not it" are just of few examples of how the pastor used humor and Scripture in his quest to help his congregation abide by social distancing guidelines.

I am always in favor of people using humor to help soften the blow of reality. Social distancing isn't fun, but people like this pastor help make it a little more bearable.

Now go wash your hands, put on a mask, and stay away from me, for the time being. After all of this is over, I'll gladly give you the biggest hug ever.