This has to be one of the most perfect tributes to America this 4th of July and every other day of the year for that matter. There is a stretch of Route 66 near Albuquerque, New Mexico that plays " America the Beautiful" when you drive on it.

Using metal plates placed in the pavement, if you drive around 45 miles per hour, the road will play "America the Beautiful" as your car's tires travel across them. Slower or faster speeds and you won't hear it.

The stretch of roadway is surrounded by mountainous terrain that adds a special touch to the whole experience. One can't help but feel patriotic throughout the entire experience.

The project was funded by The National Geographic Channel.