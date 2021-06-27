New Iberia Native and Former Ragin’ Cajuns Pole Vaulter Morgann Leleux Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

The third time was literally the charm for former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns track star Morgann Leleux.

The New Iberia native cleared 15 feet, 5 inches on her third and final attempt in the women's pole vault last night to finish second overall at the U.S. Track and Field Trials at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Leleux failed to qualify at the 2012 Trials and finished fourth overall. Then in 2016, she served as an alternate for the U.S. team. But this time around she's secured her spot for the Tokyo Summer Games, which begins on July 23.

Steph Chambers, Getty Images

Leleux, the Ragin' Cajuns and Sun Belt Conference record-holder in pole vault (15-1), easily made her first three jumps, clearing 14-3 1/4, 14-9, and 15-1 each on her first attempt before missing on her first two attempts at 15-5.

With NIKE's Katie Nageotte the first to clear the top mark of the evening, Leleux clinched her spot on the team by clearing the bar on her final attempt. She becomes the eighth Ragin' Cajuns athlete all-time to qualify for the Summer Games.

The other Ragin' Cajun competing at the Trials was Claire Meyers in the women's javelin. Her bid came up short after making the finals but finishing 11th overall.

Meyers qualified for the finals with a throw of 161-1 on her final attempt on Friday. She opened the finals with a throw of 146-7 on her first attempt before posting her best throw of the night (156-6) on her next try.

Congratulations to both Acadiana natives and we'll sure be following Morgann Leleux's journey at the upcoming Summer Games.

RAGIN’ CAJUNS ALL-TIME OLYMPIANS (* – alternate)

2020 – Morgann Leleux (United States); Tokyo, Women’s Pole Vault

2016 – * Morgann Leleux (United States); Rio de Janiero, Women’s Pole Vault

1996 – Ndaba Mdhlongwa (Zimbabwe); Atlanta, Men’s Triple Jump

1992 – Hollis Conway (Bronze medalist – United States); Barcelona High Jump

1992 – Twilet Malcolm (Jamaica); Barcelona, Women’s 400-meter relay

1992 – Ndaba Mdhlongwa (Zimbabwe); Barcelona, Men’s Long Jump/Triple Jump

1988 – Hollis Conway (Silver medalist – United States); Seoul, Men’s High Jump

1936 – Dudley Wilkins (United States); Berlin, Men’s Triple Jump