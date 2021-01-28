New Houston Texans Coach David Culley May Look Familiar to Ragin’ Cajun Fans

When news broke last night the Houston Texans had found their next head coach, many were anxious to learn who would be tasked with turning around the franchise.

David Culley, most recently the assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens, is the guy.

At 65, Culley will be the oldest person in NFL history to debut as a head coach.

Which means, he comes to Houston with a ton of experience.

He began his coaching career in college football in the late 70s, spent 16 years coaching in college as an assistant, then spent 25 years on various coaching staffs in the NFL.

If longtime Louisiana Ragin' Cajun fans think Culley looks familiar, it's because he does.

From 1985 to 1988, Culley was the quarterbacks coach at Louisiana (then called USL), coaching the great Brian Mitchell.

Houston is coming off a disappointing 4-12 season, and currently don't have a pick in the first two rounds of the 2021 draft.

