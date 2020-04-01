New Hand Sanitizer Looks A Lot Like ‘5-Hour Energy’ Drink

Don't drink this.

There is a new hand sanitizer being sold in Acadiana and it resembles the very popular "5-Hour Energy" drink you may be familiar with.

As a matter of fact, I am told that the company that manufactures "5 Hour Energy" is the same one producing this sanitizer.

Now, I am all for hand sanitizers these days, but shouldn't they have put this in a different bottle? My fear is someone will drink this.

The cashier at the gas station where I got this bottle told me she instructs everyone who purchases this to NOT drink it. But the bottle is basically the same as the "5-Hour Energy" bottle.

So, be careful if you purchase this sanitizer and as always, keep it out of the reach of children.

If you're wondering about the price for this bottle of this santiizer, it was $2.99 at the station where I got it.