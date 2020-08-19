New Flavor of Girl Scout Cookies Has Been Revealed

Girl Scout Cookie buying season is still a few months away but that's not stopping the organization from getting us hyped by announcing a new flavor.

The new cookie is called Toast-Yays, and they're made to look and taste like miniature pieces of French toast dipped in icing.

According to a new release on Tuesday by the Girl Scouts the new cookie is "dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite."

Bring it on.

Now, the new cookie won't go on sale until next year and only in select areas to start. The beginning of cookie season is usually in January but timing and specific cookie availability can vary by region.

The 2021 cookie season will have online sales and sales through "virtual cookie booths" on social media.

Yet another reason to be done with 2020.