New ESPN Radio Shows Debuting In August
ESPN Radio officially announced a number of new shows that will debut on August 17th, several of which will air on ESPN1420.
From the ESPN Press Release:
ESPN Radio will unveil a powerful new weekday lineup beginning Monday, Aug. 17, featuring signature, multi-platform personalities, all of whom either currently work on or previously hosted shows on ESPN Radio.
Mike Greenberg, who co-hosted one of the most successful sports talk radio shows in history for 18 years, will return to host The Mike Greenberg Show from noon-2 p.m.
“In radio there is an intimacy in the relationship with the audience that is different from any other medium,” Greenberg said. “I have always enjoyed that and am really looking forward to rediscovering it.”
All hosts will also appear across ESPN’s TV and digital shows, podcasts and more to further compelling, informative and entertaining discussions on key topics for fans throughout the day.
All ESPN Radio shows will feature newsmakers and topical sports and celebrity guests in addition to fan interaction via calls and on social media.
“Our new lineup will provide sports fans informative and engaging content throughout the week from hosts who all have radio experience,” said Norby Williamson, executive vice president & executive editor, production. “They know how to connect with fans and keep them invested in the programming. Our listeners will hear diverse perspectives on key topics from some of the most talented, knowledgeable and contemporary voices in the industry.”
David Roberts, ESPN senior vice president, production, added, “This lineup and approach underscores our commitment to expanding the scope and impact of some of our industry’s most versatile voices throughout the day and night.”
New shows ESPN 1420 listeners will hear beginning August 17th includes Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin, weekday mornings from 5 to 7am. It replaces Golic & Wingo.
Per ESPN Radio, NFL Live analyst and Super Bowl Champion Keyshawn Johnson will co-host, alongside NBA and college basketball analyst Jay Williams and SportsCenter anchor Zubin Mehenti.
The trio will discuss the morning’s top stories and overnight developments with their own perspective and analysis. Johnson – who has headlined a morning show for 710AM ESPN in Los Angeles since 2016 – will regularly appear on Get Up and First Take. Williams – who is regularly heard as a guest across ESPN Radio’s studio show lineup – will continue his role on NBA Countdown and appear across the network’s TV studio programming.
Mehenti has been a consistent weekend voice on ESPN Radio in recent months and will also continue to host select editions of SportsCenter going forward.
The Mike Greenberg Show will be heard locally from noon to 2 weekdays, hosted by one half of the former Mike & Mike In The Morning show, Mike Greenberg, who is a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame.
His show replaces First Take, Your Take, with Jason Fitz.
Currently, Spain & Company airs from 6 to 8 pm each weeknight on ESPN 1420. Starting August 17th, it'll be Spain & Fitz, as Sarah Spain will remain in the time slot, but will be rejoined by her former broadcast partner, Jason Fitz.
Freddie and Fitzsimmons, hosted by veteran radio hosts Freddie Coleman and Ian Fitzsimmons, will remain on ESPN 1420 from 8 pm to midnight.