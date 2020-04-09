New ESPN 1420 Programming Lineup Begins on Monday

Beginning Monday, April 13th, ESPN 1420's weekday programming lineup will see several changes.

The Great S.C.O.T.T. (Sports Callers Open Think Tank) Show, with host Scott Prather, will air weekday mornings from 7 to 9 am.

Following Scott will be Steve Peloquin with Beyond The Game from 9 to 11 am.

The 11 am to 3 pm slot remains the same.

Billy Ryckman hosts The Sports Note from 11 am to noon, followed by ESPN National's First Take, Your Take with Jason Fitz from noon to 2 pm, before Top's Take with Brad Topham from 2 to 3 pm.

Greg Larnerd covers the afternoon drive hours from 3 to 6 pm, hosting The Word With G.

ESPN National takes over the airwaves at 6 pm.