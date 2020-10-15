New 16,000-Square-Foot Aquarium Coming To Mall Of Louisiana By Spring 2021

This is definitely the fishiest news you will read all day.

OK, I promise that was the first and last pun I will use in this story, but lots of families and fish lovers will be excited to hear that a brand new aquarium is coming to the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

According to The Advocate, a company by the name of Blue Zoo will be opening a 16,000-square-foot aquarium on the first floor of the mall across spaces that formerly housed Hollister Co., Gameware, and Nawlins Sports. Mall of Louisiana senior general manager Gene Satern said that the aquarium should be open by April or May 2021.

We are always looking at ways to drive traffic and to enhance our retail partners. Certainly looking at new concepts like Blue Zoo will always be something we are interested in. We continue to look for new fresh retailers that will take the mall experience to the next level.

As far as the animals that you can expect to see, Blue Zoo's aquariums are geared toward children and adults, allowing people to "touch and feed stingrays, birds, and lizards and see aquatic creatures such as sharks, clownfish, seahorses, jellyfish, octopus, and starfish."

Blue Zoo chooses malls for their locations being that their industry is moving away from "strictly being a retail hub," according to their founder and CEO Wes Haws.

People are shopping online and people are looking for experiences instead of buying things. They want that Facebook photo to show their friends and they want something they can take their kids to. Malls are looking to have more experience-based businesses and they’re willing to help with the expenses in building these places.

