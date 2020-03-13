ESPN.com reports The NCAA is suspending all on and off campus recruiting, effective immediately through April 15th.

Suspending recruiting is one more way the NCAA is reducing the potential exposure to the coronavirus. The suspension voids all unofficial visits.

Football is currently in a quiet period, which means normally campus visits are allowed but coaches are not allowed to contact recruits.

Men's and women's basketball, cross country and track, men's golf, lacrosse, women's volleyball as well as baseball's calendar is currently in the middle of a contact period, while women's softball is currently in an evaluation period.

If the suspension is lifted on April 15, the football recruiting calendar would then go into an evaluation period, as planned, where coaches will be able to travel off campus and conduct in-person evaluations.