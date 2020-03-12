If one wants to see a "One Shining Moment" college basketball montage after the Final Four ends, they'll have to watch an old one on YouTube.

In an unprecedented case, the NCAA has announced the cancelation of all winter and spring championships.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," a public statement from the NCAA said. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

While the basketball tournament will get the most headlines, the cancelation of all winter and spring championships also means the College World Series and Women's College World Series will not be played.

In addition, the 2020 championships for men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's hockey, rifle and men's volleyball all fall under the NCAA winter and spring umbrella, and will not be played.