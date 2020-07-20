NBA Reports Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests

While sports fans anticipate the start of MLB and return of NHL and NBA, the shadow of coronavirus isn't hanging quite as heavily over the sports world as it was just days ago.

Is each league in jeopardy of having to call off a season if there's a huge outbreak across the sport? Sure.

However, the odds of it happening continue to decrease as the safety guidelines put in place appear to be working.

The NBA announced Monday that out of all 322 players tested for COVID-19 during quarantine, zero tested positive inside the ‘bubble’.

The 'bubble' environment at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, appears to be effective, as the league is scheduled to begin play next week, with the New Orleans Pelicans battling the Utah Jazz on July 30th.

Teams in the 'bubble' will also play scrimmages this week, in a way, to serve as a mini preseason while teams get back into basketball shape after a 4-month delay to the season back on March 12th as the coronavirus pandemic began to hit the U.S. hard.