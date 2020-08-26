NBA Postpones Wednesday Playoff Games After Milwaukee Bucks Boycott

Following a boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA postponed all playoff games on Wednesday.

Milwaukee was scheduled to play game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic today at 3:00.

Prior to tip-off, they did not exit their locker room.

A video surfaced on-line this week of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, being shot seven times in the back by police on Sunday in front of his children. He was entering the drivers-side of his vehicle. He is currently in critical condition. The shooting took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, located just North of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks ownership released the following statement following the players boycott:

"We fully support our players and the decision they made. Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them. The only way to bring change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change."

Following the Bucks decision, the NBA postponed the other two playoff games scheduled today, game 5s between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.