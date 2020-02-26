Navy Offers STM’s Dominic Zepherin

One local prep standout has received his second offer from a Division I school.

St. Thomas More defensive back Dominic Zepherin was recently offered by Navy.

Last month, Zepehrin was offered by South Alabama.

Zepherin has also reportedly been offered by two Ivy League schools, Dartmouth and Yale.

Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Zepherin was a member of STM's Division II state title team in 2019 and was named to the All-Acadiana Team.

Scheduled to graduate this spring, Zepherin currently sports a 4.0 GPA and scored a 24 on his ACT.