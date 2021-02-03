National Signing Day 2021 – LSU Football Signees

LSU did not experience the on-field success they hoped for during the 2020 season, but coach Ed Orgeron is confident the team will be back to competing for National Championships soon.

A quick way to improve is improving the roster with top-tier talent, something the Tigers have done on signing days each year.

The Tigers signed the bulk of the 2021 class in December during the early signing period.

Today, they are expecting to sign five more players to their 2021 class.

Starting at 6 AM this morning, recruits can begin signing their National Letters of Intent (NLI) and become members of the 2021 LSU Signing Class.

As the signings become official, we will have a rundown of the newest LSU Tigers, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets.

****Saivion Jones

Defensive End

St. James, Louisiana

St. James HS

***Kimo Makaneole

Guard

Niceville, Florida

Niceville HS

