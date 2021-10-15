Football is an emotional sport.

Oftentimes, it's what makes it special. It's what makes it memorable. It's what brings a team and community together.

Unfortunately, it occasionally boils over into violence.

Last night, a thrilling high school football game at Pearl River Rebel stadium between the St. Paul Wolves and Northshore Panthers took place.

The back and forth contest ended shortly after St. Paul took a 21-17 lead with 30 seconds left in the 4th quarter.

Not long after that, a brawl ensued.

There is no place in football for this.

It's unfortunate a great game is now overshadowed by a fight that took place after it.

There have been no reports yet of serious injuries. Hopefully, everyone is okay.

Guess Louisiana Cities from Satellite Photos

Only in Louisiana Experiences for Visitors

7 Lazy Rivers in Louisiana