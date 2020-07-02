Naquan Brown Commits to LSU Football

The LSU Tigers apparently will be adding one of the top prep pass rushers in the nation to one of their future recruiting classes.

Naquan Brown, who currently attends Ocean Lakes High School, located in Virginia Beach, Virginia, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has given a verbal pledge to LSU.

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive end, Brown is ranked as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports.

Brown is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Brown has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Boston College, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Indiana, Liberty, Louisville, UMass, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina St., Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn St. Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, and Virginia.