NAIA Schools Offer Acadiana’s Derreck Bercier

A local prep standout has been offered an opportunity to extend his athletic/academic career by two schools in the midwest.

Derrick Bercier, who currently attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Thursday that has has been extended an offer by Sterling College, an NAIA school located in Sterling, Kansas.

Bethel College, another NAIA school, located in North Newton, Kansas also offered Bercier.

The offers are the second and third for Bercier, who has also been offered by Louisiana College.

A 5-foot-10, 210-pound linebacker, Bercier was a part of Acadiana's undefeated Class 5A state title team in 2019.

Also an outstanding student, Saunier reportedly carries a 3.8 GPA.

Saunier is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.