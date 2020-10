What is this?

A video was submitted to us that shows a ring in the sky over Delcambre. The mysterious ring was directly over Lake Peignoir.

According to Frank Breaux, who submitted this video, the ring was the result of a transformer blowing in the area.

I don't know how this ring appeared in the sky, perhaps the wind had something to do with it, but this was odd.

Did you see this in the sky too? Check out the video below.