Myrtle Beach Bowl Has Sun Belt Conference Tie-In

There will be at least one new college football bowl game next year, which is good news for fans of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, or any Sun Belt Conference school, as the league will have a tie-in with the bowl.

The bowl, which will be played at Brooks Stadium, the home of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, in Conway, South, will begin in 2020.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be televised on the family of ESPN networks, and each of the three conferences will participate in the game at least four times between 2020 and 2025.

The Sun Belt Conference also currently has bowl tie-ins with the New Orleans Bowl (New Orleans, La.), the Cure Bowl (Orlando, Fl.), the Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Al.), the Dollar General Bowl (Mobile, Al.), and the Arizona Bowl (Tucson, Az.).