Mylik Wilson 1 of 50 Named to Lou Henson Award Watch List

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns sophomore guard Mylik Wilson has been named to the Lou Henson Award Watch List, collegeinsider.com announced on Monday.

Wilson is 1 of 50 players nationally to earn a spot on the list.

Recognition isn't new for Wilson, who earned 2020 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year honors last season, as well as being named to the Kyle Macy Freshman All-America team.

In 3 games this season, he's averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

The Lou Henson Award is given to the best mid-major player in college basketball each season and is presented at the College Insider awards event in April.

Wilson and the 2-1 Ragin' Cajuns basketball team will play tonight at the Cajundome, hosting hosts the LSU-Alexandria Pilots at 6:00.

The radio pregame begins at 5:30 and can be heard on ESPN1420 and NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.