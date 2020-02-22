Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy On Netflix [Opinion]

'Schitt's Creek' is a Canadian television sitcom that I just discovered, a recommendation from my daughter, that makes me laugh out loud. After watching the final episode of 'The Ranch' on Netflix, I thought my television was going to become a flat piece of furniture that I really didn't need. Thanks to 'Schitt's Creek', I'm enjoying television again.

My daughter and I have the same sense of humor, so if she thinks something is funny, I usually have the same opinion. A few weeks ago, she texted me about a show called 'Schitt's Creek'. She said, "Dad you have to watch it", followed by several laughing emojis.

It took me two weeks to watch my first episode, and now, I'm hooked. The comedy airs on CBC/Pop TV first I guess and then ends up on Netflix. The sixth and final season is currently airing on Pop TV but the first 5 seasons are available on Netflix now.

Schitt's Creek is about the wealthy Rose family who lost everything to the IRS except for the clothes on their backs and a small town called Schitt's Creek that the father had purchased as a joke for his son years ago. The father, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) is married to Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara). They have one son, David Rose (Daniel Levy) and a daughter Alexis Rose played by Annie Murphy. Fun fact, the dad and son on the show are father and son in real-life.

Actors Dan Levy (L) and Eugene Levy (R)

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The Rose's have to move to Schitt's Creek after losing everything. They live in two rooms in a bug-infested motel in a town run by a country backwoods hillbilly. The Rose's are trying to adapt to their new lifestyle of being poor. And I'm here to tell you, you will laugh out loud.

Schitt's Creek is the first Canadian comedy series to be nominated for a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series and the first to win an MTV Movie & TV Award. The critically acclaimed series has won many awards including an ACTRA Award and 18 Canadian Screen Awards.

Schitt's Creek Season 1 Trailer

The great news for Schitt's Creek fans is, even though this sixth season is supposed to be the last, creator Eugene Levy indicated that this may not be the end of the road for Schitt's Creek.

The cast of Schitt's Creek