My Favorite Movies I Can’t Wait to Show My Child

As a soon-to-be-father, there are many things I look forward to doing with my firstborn child - holding her after she enters the world, hearing her first word, going on daddy-daughter dates, rooting her on while she's playing sports or doing whatever interests her - the list goes on and on.

One thing that I'm really excited to do with her is to be able to watch with her some of the same movies I watched while growing up. From animated movies to movies with actual human actors, there are so many movies that I'm looking forward to re-watching with her, sharing a piece of my childhood with her.

And there are a couple of newer movies that I look forward to watching with her as well.

When I posed this question to my wife, she mentioned many of the same movies I will mention below. But, being a woman, she definitely had some different movies on her list than I had on mine - "Mulan," "Cinderella," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Snow White," just to name a few. Of course, Disney played a huge part in each of our childhoods, and it will definitely play a part in my list as well.

Every Wednesday on OFFSIDES, Shannon Wilkerson and I do a segment called "Remember Wednesday" during which we reminisce with the listeners about different things in life that we all enjoy. This week we talked about "Best Kids Movies."

What were your favorite kids movies growing up? Which ones have you shared with your kid(s) and which ones are coming to mind that you haven't gotten around to showing them yet? What would your list look like?