My Daughter Stops Crying As Soon As She Hears Christmas Music [VIDEO]

Who said Christmas music can't heal the world?

Last night Piper was upset that we would not let her have cookies prior to dinner so I found a way to calm her down.

Rather than trying to explain to her that she'd have to wait until after dinner to have the treats, I turned on Christmas music.

Yes, my way to stop her from crying was to cue up "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" and it worked!

Now, I should note here that we have listened to the Christmas classic several times and I know it grabs her attention, thus that is why I resorted to it here.

Check out how quick she stops crying when she hears what is quickly become her favorite Christmas song. And yes, I will always have this song on deck in the event of another meltdown.